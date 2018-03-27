Companies

WATCH: What lies ahead for Murray & Roberts after Aton offer?

27 March 2018 - 08:28 Business Day TV
German private investment holding company Aton intends to buy construction group Murray & Roberts (M&R) at a cash offer of R15 per share after increasing its shareholding in the company between February and April last year.

The surge in Murray and Robert’s share price suggests that the market likes the idea, but is this the right time and offer for the company?

Marc Ter Mors, the head of research at SBG Securities, spoke to Business Day TV about the deal; M&R is unable to comment until an independent board has reviewed the correspondence from Aton.

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.