Walmart bags retail veteran for its online business

A grocery industry veteran who led UK retailer Tesco’s online operation has been named president of Walmart’s Jet.com e-commerce business in the retailer’s latest move to grab a bigger piece of the intensely competitive sector.

Simon Belsham will oversee all operations and will join Walmart’s e-commerce leadership team in the US, according to an internal e-mail sent on Monday to Jet employees by Marc Lore, the head of Walmart’s e- commerce business.

Walmart acquired Jet for $3.3bn in August 2016, a deal that was widely considered a watershed moment for what was then its struggling e- commerce operation because it got access to both technology and talent through Jet founder Lore and his team.

Walmart’s e-commerce success has been erratic. Online sales increased 23% in the most recent quarter, less than half the rate of growth in each of the previous three quarters.

Walmart’s stock was walloped after the news.

Belsham’s hiring comes amid fierce competition in the sector. Amazon.com purchased Whole Foods Market for $13.4bn in 2017 and rivals like Target, Costco Wholesale and Kroger are joining the costly battle for customers who want groceries without leaving their couches.