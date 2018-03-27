E-COMMERCE
Walmart bags retail veteran for its online business
A grocery industry veteran who led UK retailer Tesco’s online operation has been named president of Walmart’s Jet.com e-commerce business in the retailer’s latest move to grab a bigger piece of the intensely competitive sector.
Simon Belsham will oversee all operations and will join Walmart’s e-commerce leadership team in the US, according to an internal e-mail sent on Monday to Jet employees by Marc Lore, the head of Walmart’s e- commerce business.
Walmart acquired Jet for $3.3bn in August 2016, a deal that was widely considered a watershed moment for what was then its struggling e- commerce operation because it got access to both technology and talent through Jet founder Lore and his team.
Walmart’s e-commerce success has been erratic. Online sales increased 23% in the most recent quarter, less than half the rate of growth in each of the previous three quarters.
Walmart’s stock was walloped after the news.
Belsham’s hiring comes amid fierce competition in the sector. Amazon.com purchased Whole Foods Market for $13.4bn in 2017 and rivals like Target, Costco Wholesale and Kroger are joining the costly battle for customers who want groceries without leaving their couches.
Walmart is ramping up its online grocery business. It will expand its home delivery service to more than 100 US cities and offer roadside grocery pick-up at 2,200 stores by the end of the year.
Jet’s focus on groceries is likely to help Walmart win with urban millennial customers, who are Jet’s key demographic.
"With Jet grocery being an integral part of the strategy, Simon brings incredible experience in scaling grocery delivery and his unique background in converging technology and retail," Lore said.
Belsham spent seven years at Tesco, building up its online grocery operation for Britain and 10 markets across central Europe and Asia. He also developed a general merchandise platform for Ocado, a UK-based web retailer that sells groceries.
Most recently, Belsham worked as CEO of venture-backed Notonthehighstreet.com, according to the e-mail.
He will succeed Liza Landsman, who left in March, a little more than a year after she was promoted to the job.
Belsham started work on Monday. He will report to Lore and will be based at Jet’s New Jersey headquarters, according to the e-mail.
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said on a February 20 earnings conference call that the online retailer would not grow as quickly as it did in the early days but would be well positioned in select markets.
Belsham will also need to ensure that Jet is differentiated from the parent brand and offer shoppers speciality goods that cannot be bought elsewhere — a strategy on which Lore has focused in the past year.
Belsham said in a statement he had long admired the founders of both Walmart and Jet. "In my view, there is no business better positioned to take advantage of the opportunity ahead than the combination of Walmart and Jet," Belsham said.
Reuters
