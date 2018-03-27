SA’s rosy Ramaphosa glow rubs off on Capricorn Fund Managers

In 2008, we launched our long-short emerging-market hedge fund. It has had net annualised returns of 7.9% since inception and was up 13% IN 2017 after falling 29% in 2016. This year, the global emerging markets fund is up 1% through March 21.

SW: Where are you invested right now?

DC: E-commerce is a big theme, particularly Chinese e-commerce, which we think is more sophisticated than in the US and Europe. Alibaba is the behemoth of e-commerce in China. It’s able to capture much more traffic due to the breadth of its ecosystem and collect more data for its artificial intelligence-powered advertising engine.

Its biggest and most potentially transformative foray is the attempt to digitalise the offline retail space, which is still over 80% of China’s retail sales. This will, among many other things, materially increase the pool for data and machine learning, which will enable even more sophistication in its advertising engine.

Alibaba makes up about 8% of our emerging-market fund. We think it will become a trillion-dollar company and beyond. It’s rare that one has such a big growth opportunity with so much optionality in a company that is already so big.

EMAD MOSTAQUE: Alibaba is now automating its warehouses. We think it will achieve the target of getting orders delivered within 30 minutes for the vast majority of the most populated cities. For some of its more sophisticated HeMa supermarkets, it already only takes 30 minutes for online grocery delivery. There’s currently around only 30 of these stores, but we expect more to be rolled out much quicker than expected. China has capacity for over a thousand of these stores.