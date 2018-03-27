Companies

Profit growth for China’s ICBC at fastest in three years

27 March 2018 - 13:33 Jun Luo and Alfred Liu
Picture: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON
Shanghai/Hong Kong — Industrial & Commercial Bank of China posted its fastest profit growth in three years as a strengthening economy curbed soured loans and the government’s campaign to cut debt boosted its lending margins.

Net income rose to 286-billion yuan ($45.6bn) in 2017 from 278.3-billion yuan a year earlier, the world’s largest lender by assets said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday. That was an improvement on the 281.7-billion yuan average of 14 analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Beijing-based ICBC and its four largest peers are staging a comeback thanks to improvements in borrowers’ repayment ability and higher demand for loans. They are also benefiting from President Xi Jinping’s crackdown on excessive debt, which is forcing smaller banks to turn to their larger peers to borrow money, thereby driving up margins.

ICBC chairperson Yi Huiman said at a media conference in Hong Kong that he was content with 2017’s better-than-expected results and expected asset quality to remain stable in the future.

Agricultural Bank of China, the third-largest bank, reported a 5% gain in full-year profit on Monday as bad loans declined and its net interest margin widened.

Together with Bank of China and Bank of Communications, combined profits at the Big Five probably grew about 3% in 2017, the fastest expansion since 2014, according to analysts’ estimates. That’s projected to pick up to about 8% in 2018 as rising global interest rates boost margins.

Their results are partly flattered by a poor 2015 and 2016, when concerns intensified about rising bad loans across China’s financial sector. Asset quality has since improved as economic growth accelerated in 2017 for the first time in seven years.

Another sign of optimism emerged in March, when the regulator was said to have lowered bad-loan provisions to a minimum 120% from the previous 150%, freeing up more cash for lending.

ICBC’s nonperforming loan ratio fell to 1.55% from 1.62% a year earlier, its filing showed. The bank’s bad-loan coverage ratio, which measures provisions against soured credit, climbed to 154% by December.

Bloomberg

