Melrose sweetens offer for GKN’s aerospace arm after London intervenes

London — Melrose on Tuesday committed to a five-year ownership of GKN’s aerospace division if it succeeds in its hostile bid for the engineering company after the British government made a rare intervention in the high-profile takeover battle.

Wading in to a corporate fight that has split investors, Business Secretary Greg Clark wrote to Melrose to say the time had come for the turnaround specialist to prove that its hostile £7.9bn bid would not damage the country’s defence capabilities or GKN itself.

Britain touts itself as having one of the most open economies in the world but has toughened its takeover rules to force bidders to stick to the promises made during bid battles following a public backlash.

Clark said he intervened due to GKN’s role at the heart of Britain’s motor and aerospace industries and as a recipient of government-sponsored and defence-related contracts.

"In this case I am also mindful of the business model which Melrose operates and its history of acquiring, improving and selling businesses," he wrote.

"Whilst this approach can have an important and beneficial role to play, tensions could arise between this approach and the need for long-term investment and stability."

In response, Melrose said it would keep the aerospace division of GKN for at least five years and would increase spending on apprentices and research and development by making an innovation centre near Oxford a global centre of excellence.

Melrose said it hoped this would reassure the government.

The government only has limited grounds to block takeovers, and said it would examine the final Melrose bid to see if national security concerns were sufficient to warrant such an intervention.

They also mark the latest twist in a takeover battle that has turned into a tit-for-tat spat with both sides talking up their offers as they seek to secure the backing of investors, customers, pension trustees, unions and government.

Investors have to choose between the Melrose deal and GKN’s plan to merge its autos business with US group Dana. They have until midday on Thursday to decide.