Law firm Norton Rose Fulbright is out to retain young talent

Norton Rose Fulbright’s incoming CEO, Sbu Gule, says he believes the best way to grow the law firm’s business will be to retain its young talent because of increasing competition in legal services in SA.

Gule, who will take the reins in April, said numerous smaller law firms had opened offices or were considering doing business in SA after the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as president.

"The country’s economy is starting to pick up, which is attracting law firms.

"Since there is new work to be done, there will be legal work to be done. Therefore I need to upskill our young talent especially and make them want to pursue long and rewarding careers at Norton Rose Fulbright," he said.

Gule, who is the president of the Law Society of the Northern Provinces, has been appointed CEO from April 1 of the international law firm’s South African branch. Gule has worked for the Norton Rose Fulbright group since 2000, when the South African entity was known as Deneys Reitz.

On June 1 2011, Deneys Reitz joined the Norton Rose group, simultaneously rebranding as Norton Rose SA.

Gule has served as chairman since 2012.

The merger of UK-based Norton Rose and US-based Fulbright & Jaworski formed Norton Rose Fulbright in June 2013. Gule said that he would continue with previously implemented managerial strategies that had proved to be successful for a few years, but "skilling young lawyers at the firm needed more attention".

More of the firm’s young staff would contribute to legal work in Africa.

"Much of our growth is coming out of Africa, especially the eastern part of the continent.

"I want our talented young lawyers to lead the work and grow along with the firm in these areas," he said.

In another top-level change at the firm, Marelise van der Westhuizen has become the executive chairwoman.

Van der Westhuizen is a director in the commercial litigation team and the head of the risk advisory practice in SA.

They will comprise the executive committee at the firm, alongside deputy CEO Mark Gilbert and chief financial officer Thuli Moyo.

Gule, 56, holds BA and LLB degrees from the University of KwaZulu-Natal. He has practised labour and employment law for more than three decades and has represented major corporate clients as well as the government and parastatals.

Gule said that the firm would be able to attract more high-profile case work and advisory work in 2018 after it strengthened its reputation with two recent projects: advisory work for the Barclays disinvestment from SA and work to assist Edcon in decreasing its retrenchment costs.

