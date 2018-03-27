Companies

GSK to buy Novartis stake in healthcare joint venture

27 March 2018 - 11:15 Michael Shields
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Zurich — GlaxoSmithKline said on Tuesday it will buy Novartis’s 36.5% stake in their consumer healthcare joint venture for $13bn in cash, and will also begin a strategic review of some other businesses.

GSK last week quit the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer healthcare business, endangering an auction the US drugmaker hoped would bring in as much as $20bn.

Instead it will take full control of the Novartis venture formed in 2015 whose products include Sensodyne toothpaste, Panadol headache tablets, muscle gel Voltaren, and Nicotinell patches used by smokers who want to quit their habit.

"The proposed transaction addresses one of our key capital allocation priorities and will allow GSK shareholders to capture the full value of one of the world’s leading consumer healthcare businesses," CEO Emma Walmsley said in a statement.

The deal would boost adjusted earnings and cash flows, helping to accelerate efforts to improve performance, she said.

"Most importantly it also removes uncertainty and allows us to plan use of our capital for other priorities, especially pharmaceuticals R&D [research and development]."

The transaction is set to completed in the second quarter subject to necessary approvals.

GSK also said it would start a strategic review of Horlicks and other consumer nutrition products. The review will include an assessment of its shareholding in Indian subsidiary GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare.

"While our consumer healthcare joint venture with GSK is progressing well, the time is right for Novartis to divest a noncore asset at an attractive price," Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan said.

The money would be used by Novartis to expand its business organically as well as for bolt-on acquisitions, the Basel-based company said.

Novartis stock was up 2.2% in pre-market indications in Zurich following the announcement of the deal.

Reuters

GlaxoSmithKline seeks to cut costs by £1bn

GSK says it will stop more than 30 pre-clinical and clinical programmes that are ‘unlikely to generate sufficient returns’
Companies
8 months ago

Slowing demand for HIV drugs sees GSK shares drop

Rival Merck could end up beating both GSK and Gilead Sciences with its new drug EFdA, which may reach the market as early as 2021
Companies
8 months ago

GlaxoSmithKline the latest drug maker to recruit robots to find new drugs

Major pharmaceutical companies are using artificial intelligence to speed up the process of developing new medicine and make it less hit-and-miss
Companies
8 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Stellar hints at a new focus
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Capitec close to having 10-million active clients
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Steinhoff share price bounces back from low point
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
MTN plans to enter Namibia’s mobile-operator ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Law firm Norton Rose Fulbright is out to retain ...
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.