Companies

Cambridge Analytica’s Wylie says AggregateIQ had role in US election Facebook saga

27 March 2018 - 13:49 Alistair Smout, Andy Bruce and Eric Auchard
The building housing the Cambridge Analytica office is seen in central London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/ HANNAH MCKAY
The building housing the Cambridge Analytica office is seen in central London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/ HANNAH MCKAY

London — A Cambridge Analytica whistle-blower said on Tuesday that Canadian company AggregateIQ worked on software called Ripon, which was used to identify Republican voters ahead of the 2016 US presidential election.

AggregateIQ did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the remarks by Christopher Wylie, a whistle-blower formerly of British political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

Wylie has previously disclosed how users’ data from Facebook was used by Cambridge Analytica to help elect US President Donald Trump.

Ripon, the town in which the Republican Party was founded in 1854, was the name given to a tool that let a campaign manage its voter database, target specific voters, conduct canvassing, manage fundraising and carry out surveys.

"There’s now tangible proof in the public domain that AIQ actually built Ripon, which is the software that utilised the algorithms from the Facebook data," Wylie told the British Parliament’s digital, culture, media and sport committee.

AggregateIQ said on March 24 that it had never been, and was not a part of Cambridge Analytica, nor had ever entered into a contract with Cambridge Analytica.

It said it worked in full compliance within all legal and regulatory requirements and had never knowingly been involved in any illegal activity.

Cambridge Analytica said on Tuesday that it had not shared any of the Facebook profile data procured by a Cambridge academic with AggregateIQ. It said it had not had any communication with AggregateIQ since December 2015.

Reuters

UK not OK with Facebook’s Zuckerberg sending deputies to speak about data breach

British MPs say while they will speak to deputies, they insist the Facebook CEO speak personally about the 50-million users’ data collected by ...
Companies
1 hour ago

NIR KAISSAR: Facebook's 2.1 billion users built it. They can destroy it overnight

'In 2017, Facebook scooped up $40 billion of ad revenue with 2.1 billion users, or $19.05 for each one'
Science & Technology
6 hours ago

Poll casts doubt over Americans’ trust in Facebook

Polls show less than half of Americans trust Facebook to obey US privacy laws as the social network faces growing government scrutiny and tries to ...
Companies
1 day ago

FT EDITORIAL: Facebook must give users control

Some of the data privacy problems can be solved by tightening up the regulations governing companies’ use of data
Opinion
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Stellar hints at a new focus
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Capitec close to having 10-million active clients
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Steinhoff share price bounces back from low point
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
MTN plans to enter Namibia’s mobile-operator ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Changes likely at Murray & Roberts if Aton's ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Poll casts doubt over Americans’ trust in Facebook
Companies

Facebook’s founder ‘is not the hero’ many people thought he was
Companies

Zuckerberg disappoints his critics
Companies

CARTOON: Trump's Facebook leverage
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.