Cambridge Analytica’s Wylie says AggregateIQ had role in US election Facebook saga

London — A Cambridge Analytica whistle-blower said on Tuesday that Canadian company AggregateIQ worked on software called Ripon, which was used to identify Republican voters ahead of the 2016 US presidential election.

AggregateIQ did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the remarks by Christopher Wylie, a whistle-blower formerly of British political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

Wylie has previously disclosed how users’ data from Facebook was used by Cambridge Analytica to help elect US President Donald Trump.

Ripon, the town in which the Republican Party was founded in 1854, was the name given to a tool that let a campaign manage its voter database, target specific voters, conduct canvassing, manage fundraising and carry out surveys.

"There’s now tangible proof in the public domain that AIQ actually built Ripon, which is the software that utilised the algorithms from the Facebook data," Wylie told the British Parliament’s digital, culture, media and sport committee.

AggregateIQ said on March 24 that it had never been, and was not a part of Cambridge Analytica, nor had ever entered into a contract with Cambridge Analytica.

It said it worked in full compliance within all legal and regulatory requirements and had never knowingly been involved in any illegal activity.

Cambridge Analytica said on Tuesday that it had not shared any of the Facebook profile data procured by a Cambridge academic with AggregateIQ. It said it had not had any communication with AggregateIQ since December 2015.

Reuters