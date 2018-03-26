Companies

Moody’s might lift Naspers credit rating after Tencent sale

26 March 2018 - 13:05 Robert Laing
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Naspers may have its credit rating raised from Baa3 with stable outlook by Moody’s following its sale of 2% of Tencent, the ratings agency indicated in an analyst’s report e-mailed on Monday.

"We estimate that there will be a negligible effect on Naspers from the reduced dividend inflow from Tencent as a result of the smaller stake," Moody’s senior analyst Dion Bate wrote in the note.

Naspers raised $9.8bn on Friday by cutting its stake in the Hong Kong-listed internet company to 31.2% from 33.2%.

Moody’s said it expected the capital gains tax liability on the sale to be minimal, and that the sale should boost Naspers’s cash balance to $12.8bn from $3bn.

Naspers has gross debt of about $4.7bn, which Moody’s said it was unlikely to repay given the competitive interest rates it has managed to borrow at.

"Instead, we expect Naspers to redeploy the capital into new growth opportunities," Moody’s said.

"The remaining 31.2% stake in Tencent still has significant value of $155bn at current market prices, and when combined with Naspers’s other listed investments in Mail.ru worth $2.2bn, Delivery Hero worth $2bn and MakeMyTrip worth $1.1bn, would cover Naspers’s reported debt obligations by more than 46 times."

MultiChoice SA CEO aims to keep pay-TV relevant

MultiChoice chief needs to attract customers amid rising competition, writes Thabiso Mochiko
Companies
6 hours ago

By selling a tiny piece of its stake in Tencent, Naspers is hardly switching horses

Investors essentially value Naspers’s Tencent stake at a discount and its other holdings at less than zero
Opinion
3 days ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Fund managers find cracks in bull case, Merrill survey reveals

Most panellists believe protectionism will lead to inflation with limited growth or to stagflation
Opinion
3 days ago

Tencent’s investors can look forward to more bad news

Historically low operating margins are only going to narrow as the Chinese internet giant spends more to reignite growth, writes Tim Culpan
Opinion
4 days ago

Tencent to future-proof, but at a cost

Technology firm almost doubles interim profit, but warns that investments will hurt margins
Companies
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Naspers considers splashing out on R28bn ...
Companies
2.
MultiChoice SA CEO aims to keep pay-TV relevant
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Murray & Roberts share price jumps 51% on ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Balwin estate to get first man-made lagoon in ...
Companies / Property
5.
Grindrod cuts shipping loss
Companies

Related Articles

MultiChoice SA CEO aims to keep pay-TV relevant
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Naspers considers splashing out on R28bn minorities buyout
Companies

RON DERBY: Fort Naspers opens just a crack to demands of investor sentiment
Opinion

MARKET WRAP: JSE ends short week down as Naspers falls
Markets

By selling a tiny piece of its stake in Tencent, Naspers is hardly switching ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.