Grindrod cuts shipping loss

Grindrod appears to have turned a corner in the year ended December 2017 after years of listless international shipping markets. Announcing its annual results on Friday, the JSE-listed logistics, freight and financial services group also says it has entered into agreements to dispose of its shipping business to an independent, newly incorporated Singapore-registered company, Grindrod Shipping Holdings, from mid-June 2018.

Headline earnings per share for continuing freight and financial services operations rocketed 173% in the year to 76c a share from 27.8c previously.

But a headline loss of R203m from the shipping business in 2017 — albeit much better than a headline loss of R570m for these operations in 2016 — shows seas are still choppy.

This meant an overall group headline loss per share of 47.4c in financial 2017 from a headline loss per share of 61.2c in 2016. During the past few years prolonged low minerals commodity demand and excess global shipping capacity have forced major restructuring in the company. However, as markets have picked up, continuing businesses — comprising Maputo port, terminals, logistics, marine fuels and agricultural logistics and financial services — posted headline earnings of R571m in 2017, a marked improvement on R209m in 2016.