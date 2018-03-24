Dropbox shares close up 35% in biggest tech debut since Snap

Dropbox’s shares closed at $28.42, up more than 35% in their first day of trading on Friday, as investors rushed to buy into the biggest technology initial public offering in more than a year even as the wider sector languished.

The stock opened at $29 on the Nasdaq and soared as much as 50% to a high of $31.60 in early trading. At the stock’s opening price, Dropbox had a market valuation of $12.67bn, well above the $10 billion valuation it had in its last private funding round.

Its IPO priced at $21 per share late on Thursday, $1 above the projected range of $18 to $20, and was several times oversubscribed.

The solid first-day pop came despite weakness in the wider U.S. stock market. The S&P 500 slid 1.8% while Nasdaq dropped 2.4%, adding to losses of more than 2% each on Thursday.