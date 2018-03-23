COMPANY RESULTS
Li & Fung boosts profit and targets supply chain business
Hong Kong — Hong Kong’s Li & Fung, which supplies clothing and other products to retailers across the world, said on Thursday its 2017 profit from continuing operations rose 6.5% amid growth in its supply chain solutions and logistics businesses.
Li & Fung, which made its name by making clothing and toys for western retailers, said profit from continuing operations rose to $170m, from a restated $160m in 2016.
The company also said it recorded a $375m net loss for 2017, versus a $221m profit in 2016, due to a one-off noncash loss for discontinued operations. The accounting losses have no effect on its future cash flow or operational and financial performance, the firm said.
THE COMPANY WILL DIVEST ITS FURNITURE, BEAUTY AND SWEATER BUSINESSES FOR $1.1BN.
In December, Li & Fung said it would divest its struggling furniture, beauty and sweater businesses for $1.1bn, streamlining its operations while providing it with financial firepower to build its digital supply chain and logistics businesses.
It said the deal would lead to a $610m loss because of related writedowns, but it would also provide the company with financial firepower as it implemented its strategic plan.
“Our strategy to further simplify the business and focus on our core supply chain solutions business is in turn helping our customers to revamp their business model and counter disruptions in other markets,” chairman William Fung said.
“We are on track to deliver a fully integrated digital platform that connects our suppliers and customers with end-to-end visibility to enhance decision-making,” Fung added.
The company, battling a difficult economic climate as well as competition from online rivals, saw reported revenue fall 8.3% from a year earlier to $13.53bn as brand and retail customers continued destocking.
Core operating profit grew 11.8% to $356m. Li & Fung had said it was aiming to achieve low double-digit growth in revenue and core operating profit by 2019.
“Our new three-year plan had a strong start in its first year and we are on track to meet our financial targets and strategic goals,” CEO Spencer Fung said.
Li & Fung has refocused on its core supply chain business following the sale of its money-losing brand-licensing and distribution business in 2014, which helped to increase its cash flow and control operating costs.
Reuters
