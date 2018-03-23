Li & Fung boosts profit and targets supply chain business

In December, Li & Fung said it would divest its struggling furniture, beauty and sweater businesses for $1.1bn, streamlining its operations while providing it with financial firepower to build its digital supply chain and logistics businesses.

It said the deal would lead to a $610m loss because of related writedowns, but it would also provide the company with financial firepower as it implemented its strategic plan.

“Our strategy to further simplify the business and focus on our core supply chain solutions business is in turn helping our customers to revamp their business model and counter disruptions in other markets,” chairman William Fung said.

“We are on track to deliver a fully integrated digital platform that connects our suppliers and customers with end-to-end visibility to enhance decision-making,” Fung added.

The company, battling a difficult economic climate as well as competition from online rivals, saw reported revenue fall 8.3% from a year earlier to $13.53bn as brand and retail customers continued destocking.

Core operating profit grew 11.8% to $356m. Li & Fung had said it was aiming to achieve low double-digit growth in revenue and core operating profit by 2019.

“Our new three-year plan had a strong start in its first year and we are on track to meet our financial targets and strategic goals,” CEO Spencer Fung said.

Li & Fung has refocused on its core supply chain business following the sale of its money-losing brand-licensing and distribution business in 2014, which helped to increase its cash flow and control operating costs.

