Tencent to future-proof, but at a cost

Hong Kong — Tencent Holdings says investments in content and technology will weigh on margins after Asia’s most valuable company posted quarterly profit that topped projections.

Plans by the Shenzhen-based company to keep spending on areas including artificial intelligence and video may weigh on short-term profitability, but it expects the investments will anchor long-term growth. Tencent reported net income almost doubled to 20.8-billion yuan ($3.3bn) in the three months ended December, beating the 16.6-billion yuan expected by analysts.

Tencent’s business revolves largely around its vast social networks WeChat and QQ, the twin platforms through which more than 1-billion people consume games, news and online entertainment while paying for a plethora of real-world services.

CEO Ma Huateng is now angling to grab a larger slice of an advertising pie dominated by Alibaba, while investing in new areas such as financial, retail and computing services.

"Tencent needs to invest in new business. It would help the company build a better ecosystem infrastructure to support growth, but it will hurt margins in the short term," said Benjamin Wu, an analyst at consultancy Pacific Epoch.