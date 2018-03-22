Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg breaks his silence on Cambridge Analytica scandal

San Francisco — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologised on Wednesday for mistakes his company made in how it handled data belonging to 50-million of its users, and promised tougher steps to restrict developers’ access to such information.

The world’s largest social media network is facing growing government scrutiny in Europe and the US about a whistle-blower’s allegations that London-based political consultancy Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed user information to build profiles on US voters that were later used to help elect Donald Trump as president in 2016.

"This was a major breach of trust. I’m really sorry this happened. We have a basic responsibility to protect people’s data," Zuckerberg said in an interview with CNN, breaking a public silence since the scandal erupted at the weekend.

Zuckerberg said in a post on Facebook the company "made mistakes, there’s more to do, and we need to step up and do it".