WATCH: Not all sunny skies at Sun International

20 March 2018 - 09:34 Business Day TV
Sun International's Boardwalk Casino in Port Elizabeth. Picture: THE HERALD
Hotel and casino group Sun International released its annual results on Monday.

It reported a 12% rise in revenue, largely driven by the inclusion of Sun Dreams, Sun Slots and Time Square into its financial portfolio, along with assistance from its back to basics strategy in SA, which helped lift revenue by 2%.

But the group suffered a 41% drop in adjusted earnings and has decided not to declare a dividend.

Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming spoke to Business Day TV about the results.

