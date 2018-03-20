UK wants Zuckerberg to give evidence amid Facebook and Cambridge Analytica scandal

Luxembourg — UK lawmakers have requested that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg give evidence as part of an ongoing inquiry into how the world’s largest social media platform handles fake news.

The formal request arrives as privacy watchdogs across Europe plot their next steps in the wake of a scandal over the British firm accused of harvesting Facebook user profiles in its work for Donald Trump’s US presidential campaign.

British Conservative lawmaker Damian Collins, head of a committee investigating the impact of social media on recent elections, wrote to Zuckerberg on Tuesday to request he answer for a "catastrophic failure of process" regarding the handling of user data.

Separately, the EU justice commissioner Vera Jourová said she also plans to meet with Facebook during a visit to the US this week and seek answers to claims that Cambridge Analytica kept information on tens of millions of the social network giant’s users.

"From an EU perspective, the misuse for political purposes of personal data belonging to Facebook users — if confirmed — is not acceptable," the EU said in a statement sent late on Monday.

UK information commissioner Elizabeth Denham said she’s in the process of obtaining a warrant to search Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the centre of the scandal. Meanwhile, a panel of data privacy authorities from the 28-nation EU are expected to discuss the issue at a meeting in Brussels on Tuesday.

Cambridge Analytica failed to respond to an access request by the UK information commissioner’s office, forcing the authority to seek a warrant "to obtain information and access to systems and evidence", it said in a statement on Tuesday.

At issue is information on millions of Facebook users that Cambridge Analytica obtained from a researcher, who shared the data without Facebook’s permission. According to published news reports, Cambridge University researcher Aleksandr Kogan created a personality-analysis app that was used by 270,000 Facebook users, who, in turn, gave the app permission to access data on themselves and their friends, ultimately exposing a network of 50-million.

Cambridge Analytica said in a statement that it’s been in touch with the commissioner’s office since last year about various aspects of its activities. The firm said it remains "committed to helping the [commissioner] and all other concerned organisations in their investigations and audits",