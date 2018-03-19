WATCH: Solid set of full-year numbers from Bell Equipment

Heavy equipment manufacturer, Bell Equipment has posted a 13% rise in revenue for the year to December, while headline earnings per share surged 463% and the final dividend is up 100%. Improved demand and sales drove the increases, And while its African operations performed poorly, the South African distribution business had a better year as did the European and North American operations.

Gary Bell, CEO of Bell Equipment, joined Business Day TV’s Stephen Gunnion for a closer look at the numbers.