Tertiary institutions more profitable than schools for Advtech

Tertiary education was more profitable than schools for Advtech in 2017, its results released on Monday morning showed.

Growing the number of schools Advtech operates by 11 to 89 helped this division’s revenue contribution grow by 13.5% to R1.9bn, contributing 46% of the group’s total R4.1bn revenue for the year to end-December.

But the school division’s operating profit declined by 13% to R299m, partly due to fraud uncovered in December.

The results statement said the fraud — done by a financial manager in its schools division colluding with a supplier — amounted to R48.1m perpetrated over three years, which the group accounted for in the reporting period.

"While for several years the schools division has been the top performer within the group, 2017 saw muted organic growth in student numbers. Enrolments at some of our premium brands were particularly impacted due to financial pressures on some families and the effects of emigration and ‘semigration’," CEO Roy Douglas said in the results statement.

Its tertiary education arm grew revenue 26% to R1.6bn and operating profit 44% to R321m.

Advtech owns the Rosebank College whose "digitally enabled campus pilot in Polokwane" was successful and would be replicated at campuses in Pietermaritzburg and Bloemfontein.

What the group calls its "resources division" — its traditional employment agency — grew revenue to R644m and operating profit 59% to R32m.

"While in SA the tough market conditions continue to persist, we have grown our share of a declining market placing 3,755 job candidates from 3,493 in 2016," Douglas said.

Advtech declared a final dividend of 19c, taking its total for 2017 to 34c, a 5% increase from 2016’s 32.5c.