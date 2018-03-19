SOEs warned over equity breaches

State-owned entities (SOEs) and government departments that do not implement the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Act could be prosecuted and risk being named and shamed, warn two senior officials in the Department of Trade and Industry.

This was crucial for the success of the black industrialist programme, led by the trade and industry department.

"We are monitoring this closely and SOEs could be criminally prosecuted if they do not comply," said B-BBEE commissioner Zodwa Ntuli.

Of the 195 compliance reports received by the B-BBEE Commission, only eight are from state entities and government departments, and there are none from Sector Education and Training Authorities.

"We will release names at the end of the financial year of who has complied," Ntuli said.

Department of Trade and Industry director-general Lionel October said: "We’re trying to name and shame them.

"There was never a reporting system before and now we have established it under the commissioner, we can call them out," he said.