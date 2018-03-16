Companies

WATCH: Grand Parade and its big-name fast-food chains

16 March 2018 - 09:19 Business Day TV
Grand Parade Investments chairman Hassen Adams. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Grand Parade Investments chairman Hassen Adams. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Empowerment group Grand Parade Investments released its interim results on Thursday and posted a 14% increase in revenue.

BusinessLIVE reported that the investment holding company’s casinos managed to more than pay for the losses from its fast food outlets, helping its overall headline earnings grow nearly fourfold to R13.7m for the six months to end-December from R3.7m in the matching period.

It listed Burger King as contributing a R5.7m interim headline loss, a 32% improvement from the R8.4m loss it contributed in the matching period.

Hassan Adams, Chair of Grand Parade Investments joins us on the line for a closer look at the numbers

Chairman Hassan Adams spoke to Business Day TV about the group’s results.

Grand Parade Investments chairman Hassan Adams talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results

