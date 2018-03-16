Companies

Qualcomm to discuss former chairperson leaving after trying to acquire the company himself

16 March 2018 - 18:52 Greg Roumeliotis
A Qualcomm sign is pictured at one of its many campus buildings in San Diego, California. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE/FILE PHOTO
A Qualcomm sign is pictured at one of its many campus buildings in San Diego, California. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE/FILE PHOTO

New Orleans — Qualcomm’s board of directors was meeting on Friday to discuss former chairperson Paul Jacobs leaving its board after he informed the US semi-conductor company he was exploring ways to acquire it, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The deliberations come just a few days after an order by US President Donald Trump blocked a $117bn hostile bid from Singapore-based rival Broadcom to acquire Qualcomm, due to national security concerns.

While Jacobs supported Qualcomm’s resistance to Broadcom’s bid, he increasingly clashed with other members of the San Diego-based company’s board, including CEO Steve Mollenkopf, over how Qualcomm defended itself, the sources said.

Jacobs’ attempt this week to put together an offer to acquire Qualcomm by reaching out to investment firms, including SoftBank Group,’s Vision Fund, was a result of his disaffection, the sources added.

Jacobs is likely to step down from Qualcomm’s board, the sources said. His name would then be removed from Qualcomm’s slate of board director nominees at its shareholder meeting next week. The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. Qualcomm did not respond to a request for comment.

Reuters

Broadcom shares rise, Qualcomm falls as Trump quashes merger

The president ordered Broadcom to ‘immediately and permanently abandon’ its unsolicited $117bn bid for Qualcomm, which has been trying to rebuff the ...
Companies
3 days ago

US national security review of Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm a major blow

US officials are said to be concerned that Broadcom could sell part of Qualcomm to a Chinese firm, thus hurting the US’s efforts to develop 5G ...
Companies
10 days ago

Broadcom offers ‘best and final’ offer to Qualcomm — which is playing hard to get

Broadcom is offering a $121bn package, but Qualcomm says the deal ‘materially undervalues’ it, possibly leaving leaving shareholders to ...
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Steinhoff shares ‘would be snapped up’
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Persistent Eskom brings fresh charges against ...
Companies / Energy
3.
End of an era: Old Mutual set for split
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Old Mutual split heralds end of an era
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Vele withdraws its challenge to VBS curatorship
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Broadcom shares rise, Qualcomm falls as Trump quashes merger
Companies

US national security review of Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm a major blow
Companies

Broadcom offers ‘best and final’ offer to Qualcomm — which is playing hard to ...
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.