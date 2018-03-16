Media24 agrees to settle in advertising-fee collusion case
Naspers subsidiary Media24 has become the fourth company accused of advertising-fee collusion to agree to a settlement with the Competition Commission.
Media24 will pay a R13.8m fine, contribute R5m to an empowerment trust over three years and give 25% bonus advertising space to small, black-owned agencies, the commission said in a statement on Friday morning.
In May 2017, DStv — which is also a Naspers subsidiary — agreed to pay a R22.3m fine and contribute R8m to the empowerment fund, plus offer 25% bonus advertising airtime to small, black-owned agencies.
On February 16, Caxton agreed to pay a R5.8m fine and the Independent Group a R2.2m fine. Both newspaper publishers also agreed to contribute to an empowerment fund and offer 25% bonus advertising space to qualifying black-owned agencies.
The investigation dates back to 2011, and according to a media release issued by the commission on February 27, involves 28 media companies. This list, however, is confusing because it does not correlate with the companies now paying fines.
For instance, Caxton does not appear on the list. But it does include "The Citizens" [sic], which presumably refers to Caxton-owned newspaper, The Citizen, and another Caxton subsidiary, Spark Media.
The Independent Group, similarly, does not appear on the original list of 28 companies.
Avusa, an ancestor of BusinessLIVE owner Tiso Blackstar Group, is on the list.
But Tiso Blackstar media division MD Andy Gill told The Media Online the commission was not seeking any relief from the company.
