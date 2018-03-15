Workforce Holdings awaits word on what an ‘employee’ is

Labour broker Workforce Holdings is still awaiting interpretation by the Constitutional Court of what a "deeming provision" is, as well as the definition of "employer" in the employment relationship of an employee, whom it describes as an assignee.

The company says an assignee is someone working longer than three months and earning less than R205,433 annually.

The case follows the labour appeal court’s ruling of July 2017, and comes amid pressure within the tripartite alliance to outlaw labour broking.

"We remain confident … that the initial ruling in the labour court will be upheld and that assignees will continue to be deemed to be an employee of both Workforce and our clients," it said on Thursday in its results for the year to end-December.

Aftertax profit rose 7.6% to R98.5m on 11.3% revenue growth to R2.8bn. Headline earnings per share increased by 7% to 42.8c, with net asset value rising 21.5% to 237c per share.

However, Workforce did not declare a dividend for the year — it has not paid a dividend since 2008.

The company employs 1,343 employees permanently and remunerates 34,241 "assignees" weekly. It also trains 137,000 people annually, facilitating 4,600 learnership and internship programmes.

Through its financial and healthcare unit, Workforce insures more than 36,277 lifestyle benefit policies and conducts over 71,396 medical examinations. This is done through its 26 operating brands and network of 103 branches and 18 training centres across SA.