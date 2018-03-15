Workforce Holdings awaits word on what an ‘employee’ is
Labour broker Workforce Holdings is still awaiting interpretation by the Constitutional Court of what a "deeming provision" is, as well as the definition of "employer" in the employment relationship of an employee, whom it describes as an assignee.
The company says an assignee is someone working longer than three months and earning less than R205,433 annually.
The case follows the labour appeal court’s ruling of July 2017, and comes amid pressure within the tripartite alliance to outlaw labour broking.
"We remain confident … that the initial ruling in the labour court will be upheld and that assignees will continue to be deemed to be an employee of both Workforce and our clients," it said on Thursday in its results for the year to end-December.
Aftertax profit rose 7.6% to R98.5m on 11.3% revenue growth to R2.8bn. Headline earnings per share increased by 7% to 42.8c, with net asset value rising 21.5% to 237c per share.
However, Workforce did not declare a dividend for the year — it has not paid a dividend since 2008.
The company employs 1,343 employees permanently and remunerates 34,241 "assignees" weekly. It also trains 137,000 people annually, facilitating 4,600 learnership and internship programmes.
Through its financial and healthcare unit, Workforce insures more than 36,277 lifestyle benefit policies and conducts over 71,396 medical examinations. This is done through its 26 operating brands and network of 103 branches and 18 training centres across SA.
The group described the year under review as characterised by a volatile political environment, low economic growth and investment and a continued deterioration in unemployment levels.
However, Workforce continued to benefit from the employment tax incentive programme as well as from learnership allowances in terms of section of the Income Tax Act. Learnership tax allowances have been extended until April 1 2022.
"The employment tax incentive remains a significant contributor to our financial results." The programme, which incentivises the employment of youth for new projects, will continue until February 2019, pending an extension.
"The state of the nation address in February 2018 highlighted the understood plight of youth in the job market and we are hopeful that the employment tax incentive, a significant and material component of our group’s results, will be either extended or at least replaced in 2019."
Workforce is actively engaging with clients to determine and assist them with any implications and opportunities arising from the introduction of the national minimum wage.
The group also sees opportunities in independent power producers, whereby private investors build solar and wind power generation plants and sell the electricity to Eskom. Just as significant is the "YES Initiative", a three-year programme to create one million youth internships.
This initiative seems poised to result in more business for at least the company’s training segment. Furthermore, government’s renewed investment on its delayed infrastructure development plans should result in further demand for our group’s staffing
