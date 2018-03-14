Companies

TERTIARY EDUCATION

Stadio set to train doctors and engineers

14 March 2018 - 06:22 Marc Hasenfuss
Chris van der Merwe. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Chris van der Merwe. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Stadio Holdings, the PSG-aligned private tertiary education specialist that listed late in 2017, looks set to establish medical and engineering schools in the next three years.

Stadio will establish its own engineering faculty and is exploring partnerships in the public and private sectors with regard to the education and training of doctors.

An investment presentation made in Cape Town on Tuesday showed plans for 10 faculties including "engineering and manufacturing" and "health and medical sciences" as part of a strategy to establish Stadio as a "multiversity" with a broad and affordable product range.

Divya Singh, the chief academic officer at Stadio, said the company planned to have the medical faculty in place and operational by 2021, with the engineering faculty open by 2020, with 2021 as an "outer limit". She cautioned that the setting up of the faculties would require regulatory approvals (including engagements with professional councils).

In line with Stadio’s focus on qualifications that increased the employability of students, Singh said the engineering faculty planned to offer three-year degrees to produce graduates who could be employed as engineering technicians and technologists. "This is based on feedback we have received from engineering and industrial companies, as well as what we have observed in the sector."

The envisaged medical facility would not be a stand-alone Stadio faculty, but a public-private partnership with one or more well-positioned and entrenched players, she said.

Stadio CEO Chris van der Merwe pointed out that top medical schools in SA were only able to enrol a small percentage of the qualifying applicants.

The ability to offer engineering and medical degrees would support the national agenda of widening access to higher education, he said. Stadio, which was initially launched in private schools business Curro Holdings, had been working on establishing courses for its multiversity offering for the past three years, he said.

Anthony Clark, an analyst at Vunani Securities, said Stadio looked well placed to capture the latent demand for quality private tertiary education, especially if the new Cabinet led by President Cyril Ramaphosa was intent on re-energising the economy via industrial-led growth. Tertiary courses offering professional and industrial qualifications were sorely lacking in SA, Clark said.

Stadio’s share price closed 3.37% higher at R6.74.

hasenfussm@fm.co.za

Stadio confident of hitting profit target

The private education group’s R7m headline loss comes in well ahead of predictions
Companies
2 days ago

Brimstone falters in sluggish economy

The investment holding company’s total intrinsic NAV falls 15.9%
Companies
7 days ago

Meridian brings down Curro’s marks

The private school group reported growth in full-year HEPS, but the headline loss contributed by its ‘affordable brand’ doubled
Companies
22 days ago

MARC HASENFUSS: Do spin-offs live up to the spin?

History shows that spin-offs tend to surprise on the upside over the longer term
Opinion
27 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
SAA suspends executives after qualified audit ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Thirteen key questions about VBS, Zuma's Nkandla ...
Companies
3.
Hedge fund falls victim to Steinhoff collapse
Companies / Financial Services
4.
ARC Investments chases acquisitions
Companies / Mining
5.
Stadio set to train doctors and engineers
Companies

Related Articles

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: How many South African passports do the Guptas hold?
Opinion / Columnists

Does Discovery still offer good value for investors?
Money & Investing

Curro’s share price dips as earnings fail to impress
Companies

Businesses cashing in on Cape Town’s water crisis
News & Fox

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.