Enter now for inaugural Business Day Supplier Development Awards

Supplier development is a crucial component of SA's economic growth and transformation. Done properly, it leads to sustainable business, genuine empowerment and positive benefits for stakeholders – but it remains a misunderstood and often confusing exercise.

The inaugural Business Day Supplier Development Awards, brought to you by Absa, will shine a light on what is working in this area, celebrate successes and encourage best practice.

An initiative of Business Day, in partnership with Fetola, Cold Press Media and Tiso Blackstar Group, the event will provide national exposure to the finalists and networking opportunities for businesses that want to learn from key stakeholders in supplier development.

The Business Day Supplier Development Awards is about far more than networking, though. It's also about shared learning that benefits both individuals and organisations. By allowing peer-to-peer learning, a benchmark for best practice in supplier development can be created.