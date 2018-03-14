Enter now for inaugural Business Day Supplier Development Awards
Entries now open in six categories
Supplier development is a crucial component of SA's economic growth and transformation. Done properly, it leads to sustainable business, genuine empowerment and positive benefits for stakeholders – but it remains a misunderstood and often confusing exercise.
The inaugural Business Day Supplier Development Awards, brought to you by Absa, will shine a light on what is working in this area, celebrate successes and encourage best practice.
An initiative of Business Day, in partnership with Fetola, Cold Press Media and Tiso Blackstar Group, the event will provide national exposure to the finalists and networking opportunities for businesses that want to learn from key stakeholders in supplier development.
The Business Day Supplier Development Awards is about far more than networking, though. It's also about shared learning that benefits both individuals and organisations. By allowing peer-to-peer learning, a benchmark for best practice in supplier development can be created.
The six categories
NOTE: Applicants do not need to select a category. Simply fill in the entry form and the judges will determine the most relevant category based on your application.
- The Links Award: Companies that are enhancing supplier development through the use of networks.
- The Procurement Trendsetter Award: Acknowledging procurement strategy that maximises opportunities throughout the organisation.
- The Supplier Development Visionary Award: Companies that stand out as ground-breakers in supplier development.
- The Empowerment Award: Companies that are achieving exceptional results in empowering those outside the traditional business profile.
- The Green Award: Acknowledging the supply-chain methodology that advances environmentally friendly and green technology practices.
- The Innovation Award: Companies that are using innovative and ground-breaking methods that could become best practice.
The Business Day Supplier Development Awards welcomes entries from corporates, parastatals, government institutions and smaller Qualifying Small Enterprise businesses.
Visit www.sdawards.co.za to enter.
Entry deadline: Close of business on April 6 2018
You can also be a part of our publication
This publication provides a compelling platform for corporate South Africa to showcase success stories in small-business initiatives and to drive an inclusive economy. It is all about making a difference to the economy and to South Africans.
To book your spot, contact Coldpress on Tel: +27 21 422 1156.
