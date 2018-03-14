Airbag maker Takata in hot water with SA’s competition watchdogs

The South African unit of bankrupt Japanese airbag maker Takata will be prosecuted by the Competition Tribunal.

The Competition Commission said on Wednesday morning that it was referring Takata to the tribunal for four separate cases involving price fixing, market division and collusive tendering.

Three of the cases are related to a R150m fine Takata’s US competitor, Autoliv, received from the tribunal in October.

The commission said it found that Takata and Autoliv had colluded in supplying seatbelts for two models of Honda cars.

"Takata and Autoliv discussed both tenders and agreed to co-ordinate prices and bids. This was to ensure that Takata would win the seatbelts, airbags and steering wheels tender for the Honda Legend, while Autoliv, in turn, would win the contract to supply seatbelts for the Honda CRV motor vehicles," the commission said in Wednesday’s statement.

The commission found that Takata and Autoliv had similarly colluded for a contract in 2008 to supply Toyota Yaris seatbelts.

"During the tender process, Takata and Autoliv disclosed their prices to each other so that Autoliv would submit a higher price in order to enable Takata to win the tender. Autoliv submitted a price higher than Takata, in line with the arrangement, so that Takata could retain the tender to supply Toyota with front seatbelts," the commission said.

In the fourth case, for a contract to supply BMW with seatbelts and airbags, the commission found that Takata had colluded with US company TRW.

"TRW subsequently approached the commission and applied for leniency in exchange for full information disclosure and cooperation with the commission when prosecuting Takata," Wednesday’s statement said.