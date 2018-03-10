Companies

Facebook moves ahead on music with last major label deal

10 March 2018 - 10:28 Agency Staff
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Facebook on Friday announced a licensing deal with Warner Music, the last of the major label groups to sign with the social media behemoth which is promising more personalized music.

Facebook’s two billion users will soon be able to post in more creative ways with the catalog of Warner, whose artist roster includes Ed Sheeran, Coldplay and the late Prince.

"Our partnership with Facebook will help expand the universe of music streaming and create supplementary revenue for artists," said Ole Obermann, chief digital officer of the Warner Music Group.

"Fan-created video is one of the most personal, social and often viral ways that music is enjoyed, but its commercial potential is largely untapped," he said in a statement.

Warner said it had been holding out for "the best possible deal" after its two rivals, Universal Music and Sony Music, signed deals with Facebook in recent months.

Facebook has said that it is looking at more personalized ways in which users can post music, including through Messenger and Instagram, the picture-driven social media platform owned by Facebook.

Mark Zuckerberg’s company has largely taken a back seat on music streaming as other mega-companies such as Apple and Google invest heavily in the growing sector.

While music postings are omnipresent on Facebook, the company has sought to take down embedded content that is copyrighted without licensing.

Fans, when not uploading their own homemade videos, link to other sites such as YouTube and Spotify.

AFP

Germany to revise social media law — because too much online content is blocked

Germany is a test case, being watched by other nations, as critics say fines encourage excessive blocking of content with private companies ...
World
2 days ago

Facebook ends News Feed experiment after test countries complain

Facebook tried splitting its News Feed into two to stem the spread of fake news, but it didn’t go down well
Companies
8 days ago

Top tips for live experiences in 2018

Members of younger market segments provide valuable insight for marketers about the right brand experiences
News & Insights
10 days ago

LUNCH WITH THE FT: David Rockefeller Jr: ‘Does happiness come from material wealth?’

The scion of one of America’s most successful business dynasties talks to Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson about art and philanthropy
Life
14 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Sanlam trims bonuses for Steinhoff exposure
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Controversy rages over staggering R31bn share ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Sim Tshabalala tells SA to get ready for the next ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Rand Merchant Bank introduces robots into the bank
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Accountants respond to Julius Malema’s ‘capture’ ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.