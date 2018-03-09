Companies

KFC returns to Bidvest Logistics for chicken supply

The US fast-food chain has endured an embarrassing shortage of chicken in the UK, with 3% of its 900 restaurants still closed

09 March 2018 - 15:17 Agency Staff
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

London — US fast-food chain KFC has re-employed its former delivery supplier in Britain after an embarrassing shortage of chicken forced the closure of hundreds of restaurants.

KFC announced on Thursday that Bidvest Logistics would supply 350, or more than one third of its UK restaurants, but added that new partners DHL and QSL would be kept on board.

"Our focus remains on ensuring our customers can enjoy our chicken without further disruption," a KFC spokesperson said in a statement. "With that in mind, the decision has been taken in conjunction with QSL and DHL to revert the distribution contract for up to 350 of our restaurants in the north of the UK back to Bidvest Logistics."

The spokesperson added that some 3% of KFC’s 900 restaurants remained shut, while suppliers were still struggling to deliver items such as salads and drinks to outlets that were open.

News of KFC’s delivery issues emerged three weeks ago, causing much amusement on social media — and one police department to tweet a request that people do not call the emergency service about the #KFCcrisis.

AFP

KFC: turning a crisis into a coup

KFC in the UK has won plaudits for the way it handled a recent chicken shortage
News & Insights
7 hours ago

The KFC chicken trucks have arrived but now the gravy train is delayed

KFC switched its UK supplier contract from Bidvest Logistics to DHL in February, and then closed hundreds of outlets due to ‘teething’ ...
Companies
7 days ago

KFC: how the colonel crossed the road

An object lesson in how a leading brand turned a potential public relations disaster around
News & Fox
8 days ago

Chickens come home to roost after KFC switch

Local producers, who supply KFC's operations in South Africa, said they would be able to meet any chicken shortfall experienced by KFC in the UK were ...
Business
12 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Sanlam trims bonuses for Steinhoff exposure
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Sanlam cuts bonuses on Steinhoff contagion
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Sim Tshabalala tells SA to get ready for the next ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
MTN to revisit financial services in SA
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Virgin cancels Airbus A380 order, conceding the ...
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.