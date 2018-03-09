Companies

Ancient Nutritition raises more than $100m in expansion drive

09 March 2018 - 11:50 Ruth David
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

US bone-broth protein maker Ancient Nutrition raised $103m from investors including Silicon Valley venture firm Iconiq Capital, which invests on behalf of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and other tech billionaires.

VMG Partners led the investment with participation from Hillhouse Capital and more than 100 members of an investor network, according to a statement from Ancient Nutrition on Thursday.

The consumer-health company, founded in 2016, is tapping into rising consumer interest in nutritional supplements. In December, Swiss giant Nestle agreed to pay $2.3bn for Canadian dietary supplements maker Atrium Innovations and signalling its interest in expanding further into the health sector.

"Nestle’s acquisition strengthened our resolve on moving forward" with the fundraising, co-founder Jordan Rubin said in an interview. "If a large company with as much strength as Nestle could realise the value of dietary supplements, there is definitely a high demand factor here."

Ancient Nutrition was set up by Rubin, proponent of the so-called Maker’s Diet based on the Bible, and Josh Axe, a doctor who advocates natural medicine and runs the popular DrAxe.com website. The company plans to double its retail footprint in the US by the end of 2019 and also expand into China and other parts of Asia, Axe said. Over the past year, it reported sales of $13.8m, up 270% from a year ago.

After raising money from investors, a stock sale isn’t likely, Rubin said. "The likelihood of joining an established company is greater at this point than an initial public offering."

Bloomberg

Ascendis’s new top-down synergies to drive growth

New chief’s priorities include picking replacement MD and cross-selling group’s products
Companies
2 days ago

Contribute to society or else

To respond to a societal challenge is not some sideshow. It’s a full-time job
News & Insights
16 days ago

Store roll-out helps Dis-Chem growth

‘Dis-Chem did more than one per week, which is phenomenal for its scale,’ says analyst
Companies
21 days ago

Nestlé accused of selling ‘substandard’ baby formula in SA

Changing Markets Foundation says the food company uses nutritional science as a marketing tool rather than applying it consistently across all its ...
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Sanlam trims bonuses for Steinhoff exposure
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Sim Tshabalala tells SA to get ready for the next ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Sanlam cuts bonuses on Steinhoff contagion
Companies / Financial Services
4.
MTN to revisit financial services in SA
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Virgin cancels Airbus A380 order, conceding the ...
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.