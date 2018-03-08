Virgin cancels Airbus A380 order, conceding the super-jumbo has no place in its fleet

Production cut

The cancellation came on the same day that France-based Airbus confirmed a reduction in A380 output to just six units a year from 2020 to reflect a sluggish order intake. Dubai carrier Emirates is the only major customer for the plane, with most other operators taking only a dozen or so in preference to making the giant aircraft the centrepiece of their fleets.

Virgin could have found a role for a small number of A380s in a handful of markets, but doesn’t have enough high-volume routes to support a reasonably sized fleet, Kreeger said, adding that 10 planes might be closer to the number required to generate real efficiencies.

The UK carrier’s order book is effectively complete, the CEO said, with 12 A350s set for delivery from early next year through to 2021, by which point it will have 44 aircraft. Kreeger said previously that rolling over the super-jumbo commitment each year was useful in encouraging regular talks with Airbus that helped seal terms for the purchase of the A350s and smaller A330s.

Virgin’s decision to finally drop the A380 highlights doubts over other orders in the super-jumbo backlog, with several other customers having selected planes years ago but not followed through on actually taking them. Among those is Amedeo, an aircraft-leasing business that ordered 20 super-jumbos but hasn’t taken any after failing to establish a rental market for the model.

While Virgin has always positioned itself at the forefront of the upscale travel market the A380’s premium cabins have sought to court — think in-flight bars and enclosed suites — the change of heart may partly reflect the carrier’s relatively new ownership structure.

Founded by Richard Branson, Virgin is 49% owned by Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, while Air France-KLM Group, a Delta ally, has agreed to buy a 31% stake in a move that will see the billionaire’s holding reduced to 20%. So far, no US carrier has bought the A380.

Bloomberg