Companies

G4S optimistic after successful cost-cutting drive

08 March 2018 - 12:02 Elisabeth O'Leary
Picture: 123RF/ DMITRY KALINOVSKY
Picture: 123RF/ DMITRY KALINOVSKY

Edinburgh — G4S, the world’s largest security group, said its gains from a cost savings drive would go towards boosting its technological capabilities, giving it "substantial confidence" in its medium-term outlook.

G4S, which provides outsourced services such as guarding, security and cash management, and has operations in SA, said full-year revenue was £7.43bn, below analyst expectations for £7.55bn, but within in a lower range it had a forecast late last year of between 3 and 4% growth.

Profit rose 5.7% to £277m.

Leaner processing and better organisation would achieve recurring operating gains of £70m-£80m by 2020, it said. Along with refinancing gains of about £20m, that would mean it could reinvest in growth and boost profit.

Growth in technology-enabled revenues and good cash generation, as well as better productivity, gave the group "substantial confidence" for the next three years, with a goal of raising core revenues by an average of 4%-6% annually.

Overall, strong growth in developed markets was partially offset by the effect of weak trading in the Middle East and India region, which was expected to stabilise during 2018.

G4S provides outsourced services such as providing guards and security, including the supply, installation and monitoring of alarm systems, as well as managing sensitive care and justice services.

The stock has managed to buck some of the trend in its sector, where sentiment has been soured by the collapse of building and outsourcing firm Carillion in January. That led to a political backlash about huge and sensitive contracts awarded by public departments to private companies.

G4S shares are flat so far this year versus a 6% decline in London’s FTSE 100 share index.

Reuters

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
No hope for a quick fix at Eskom, Jabu Mabuza ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Resilient and Fortress start to disentangle
Companies / Property
3.
Edcon fails to make the grade
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Standard Bank’s earnings growth puts it in first ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Elon Musk’s Tesla loses the lead in residential ...
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.