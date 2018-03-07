Gem Diamonds digs up a 152-carat at its Letseng mind

Companies

London — A small diamond miner that digs for the precious stones in the mountain kingdom of Lesotho keeps unearthing huge stones.

Gem Diamonds’ latest discovery is a 152-carat, top white colour Type IIa diamond from its Letseng mine in Lesotho, the company said on Wednesday. It’s the sixth find bigger than 100 carats this year, including a 910-carat stone that’s the fifth biggest in history.

The company’s seen a return to form after years of smaller hauls. It found just seven stones bigger than 100 carats for the whole of 2017 and five the year before. Gem’s share price sank to a record low last year as prices sank and it had to close a new mine in Botswana.

The Letseng mine is famous for the size and quality of the diamonds it produces and has the highest average selling price in the world. Gem sold a 357-carat stone for $19.3m in 2015 and in 2006 found the 603-carat Lesotho Promise. Its diamonds sell for an average of more than $2,000 a carat, the highest in the industry.

