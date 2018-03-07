PRINT AND MANUFACTURING
Finance chief’s resignation adds to Novus woes
News that Edrich Fivaz, the chief financial officer of commercial print and manufacturing group Novus, had resigned added to investor jitters on Tuesday and pushed the share price down 7.16% to close at R4.41.
This is the lowest the share has traded since the company’s listing in 2015.
The unexpected resignation comes just three weeks before the end-March termination of a 17-year arrangement dealing with the printing of the newspapers and magazines belonging to Naspers’s media division Media24.
Novus, which was previously wholly owned by Naspers, is expected to announce in coming weeks how much of the contract it has managed to retain.
Ahead of that announcement indications are that Caxton and smaller independent printers have managed to secure large portions of Media24’s business.
It is unclear whether Fivaz’s departure is related to the negotiations with Media24 but industry sources say it is likely top management in the group have been under considerable pressure in the past few months.
On Tuesday, CEO Keith Vroon said the board was disappointed by Fivaz’s resignation, "however we do not foresee his departure adversely impacting the business due to the depth in our leadership team and our ability to attract talent".
He said Fivaz had agreed to contract to the business in a supporting capacity and facilitate a smooth transition.
Fivaz, who joined the company in 2007 as group financial accountant, was appointed group head of mergers and acquisitions in 2013.
He was appointed finance chief in September 2016 following the resignation in June that year of chief financial officer Edward van Niekerk, whose resignation followed the departure of CEO Stephen van der Walt in February 2016.
The company’s other resignations in 2016 included former CEO Lambert Retief, who died in January 2017, and nonexecutive director Uys Meyer.
The termination of the Media24 printing contract was triggered by the death of Retief. The contract, which is said to have always favoured Novus, was acceptable when both were part of the Naspers group.
In January 2017, just days after Retief died, Novus informed shareholders that Media24 was exercising its right to terminate the printing contract on six months’ notice.
This was the first time shareholders had been made aware that Media24 had a right to terminate the Novus contract on Retief’s death.
The JSE forced Media24 to postpone the termination date to end-March 2018.
The contract accounts for 25% of Novus’s revenue and is believed to make a substantially higher contribution to profits.
In early January, Media24 was reported to be in advanced discussions with long-time rival Caxton to take over large chunks of its printing requirements in the Cape and Gauteng. A Durban-based printer is negotiating to take over the business in KwaZulu-Natal.
Shareholders have acknowledged that whatever business is retained will be retained on lower profit margins because competition has opened up.
It also appears that the group is struggling to generate the sort of profits promised from its tissue business.
Given the uncertainty, shareholders will be relieved the high court secured Novus’s hold on the largest printing and distribution contract in the country.
The book-printing contract with the Department of Basic Education is worth R3bn over three years.
