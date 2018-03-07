Companies

Elon Musk’s Tesla loses the lead in residential solar energy in the US

Sunrun has overtaken the sector’s pioneer — but the whole sector is missing the marketing drive led by SolarCity, which Tesla bought a year ago

07 March 2018 - 10:44 Brian Eckhouse
Tesla’s dominance in the residential solar energy market is slipping. Picture: REUTERS
Tesla’s dominance in the residential solar energy market is slipping. Picture: REUTERS

New York — Elon Musk is no longer leading the charge in residential solar.

Tesla installed 87MW of commercial and residential solar in the fourth quarter, including about 50MW at homes, according to a GTM Research estimate.

Rival Sunrun added 85MW of residential systems in the same period, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Counting only that part of Tesla’s operation, Sunrun took the lead in the third quarter.

The changing of the guard comes more than a year after Tesla bought Musk’s debt-burdened SolarCity for $2bn.

Tesla has since prioritised profitability in solar over growth at all costs, as the company seeks to transform itself into a solar and battery giant to complement its electric vehicles.

Tesla has ceded solar market share in most quarters since that deal, and without SolarCity trumpeting solar, the US residential market contracted in 2017 after at least 16 consecutive years of growth.

"SolarCity was the marketing and lobbying machine for the entire industry, and everyone is struggling in its absence," said Hugh Bromley, a New York-based analyst at Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

Tesla’s retrenchment accounted for 97% of the residential segment’s contraction since SolarCity’s installations reached a peak in the fourth quarter of 2015, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

Without that marketing muscle, smaller installers also suffered declines in that period, and total US residential installations could shrink again this year.

"We like having Tesla in the market," Sunrun CEO Lynn Jurich said in an interview on Tuesday. "Tesla is a really well-known brand," she said, pointing to the company’s product innovations.

Sunrun, meanwhile, has reported steady gains in the face of the market-wide slowdown. It has focused on improving margins instead of rapid growth, and installed 90MW in the third quarter, up 12% from a year earlier.

"That foundation is what we believe sets us up for the long term," Jurich said.

Sunrun projects 15% installation growth this year.

"Sunrun is clearly number one," Joseph Osha, a San Francisco-based analyst at JMP Securities, said in an interview. "They’ve executed where others have stumbled."

Bloomberg

Lessons we can learn from Elon Musk to untangle the land snafu

We need to move beyond the wild assertions and political hype that have so far characterised discussion of this crucial issue, writes Owen Skae
Opinion
8 hours ago

Tesla risks being relegated to expensive niche as it fails to strike a deal in China

The company has not been able to open a factory in China because it disagrees with the government on the ownership structure
Companies
21 days ago

Tesla a hit in Germany, which is the fastest-growing region for electric vehicles

With additional charging sites and improving products — and improved government input — this year will see Germany become the ...
Companies
22 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand Merchant Bank introduces robots into the bank
Companies / Financial Services
2.
FirstRand to enter transactional banking in the UK
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Spotify prepares for launch in SA later in March
Companies
4.
Liquidity crunch pushes Denel to hatch plans with ...
Companies
5.
No interim dividend from MMI, which elects to buy ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.