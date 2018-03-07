Elon Musk’s Tesla loses the lead in residential solar energy in the US

New York — Elon Musk is no longer leading the charge in residential solar.

Tesla installed 87MW of commercial and residential solar in the fourth quarter, including about 50MW at homes, according to a GTM Research estimate.

Rival Sunrun added 85MW of residential systems in the same period, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Counting only that part of Tesla’s operation, Sunrun took the lead in the third quarter.

The changing of the guard comes more than a year after Tesla bought Musk’s debt-burdened SolarCity for $2bn.

Tesla has since prioritised profitability in solar over growth at all costs, as the company seeks to transform itself into a solar and battery giant to complement its electric vehicles.

Tesla has ceded solar market share in most quarters since that deal, and without SolarCity trumpeting solar, the US residential market contracted in 2017 after at least 16 consecutive years of growth.

"SolarCity was the marketing and lobbying machine for the entire industry, and everyone is struggling in its absence," said Hugh Bromley, a New York-based analyst at Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

Tesla’s retrenchment accounted for 97% of the residential segment’s contraction since SolarCity’s installations reached a peak in the fourth quarter of 2015, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

Without that marketing muscle, smaller installers also suffered declines in that period, and total US residential installations could shrink again this year.

"We like having Tesla in the market," Sunrun CEO Lynn Jurich said in an interview on Tuesday. "Tesla is a really well-known brand," she said, pointing to the company’s product innovations.

Sunrun, meanwhile, has reported steady gains in the face of the market-wide slowdown. It has focused on improving margins instead of rapid growth, and installed 90MW in the third quarter, up 12% from a year earlier.

"That foundation is what we believe sets us up for the long term," Jurich said.

Sunrun projects 15% installation growth this year.

"Sunrun is clearly number one," Joseph Osha, a San Francisco-based analyst at JMP Securities, said in an interview. "They’ve executed where others have stumbled."

Bloomberg