STATE-OWNED ENTERPRISES
Liquidity crunch pushes Denel to hatch plans with Treasury
Without a deal the cash-strapped state-owned arms manufacturer may not be able to pay salaries
State-owned arms manufacturer Denel continues to experience "severe liquidity challenges" and is working on a plan together with the Department of Public Enterprises and the Treasury to address them.
Denel spokeswoman Pam Malinda said details of the plan would be shared once finalised "in due course".
In December the liquidity crisis faced by Denel posed the risk that it would not be able to pay salaries.
Former Denel chairman Daniel Mantsha resigned on Friday, four days after the appointment of Pravin Gordhan as minister of public enterprises. Gordhan was due to hold a meeting with Mantsha and Denel CEO Zwelakhe Ntshepe on Monday.
The liquidity challenges might have been among the issues addressed.
Mantsha’s resignation does not mean he is off the hook on the corruption charges that have been filed against him by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).
Neither is it likely that Gordhan will look kindly on his alleged wrongdoing being swept under the carpet.
When Gordhan was finance minister in 2016-17, he and Mantsha clashed over the creation of a joint venture, Denel Asia, between Denel and the Gupta-linked VR Laser Asia.
The project never got off the ground because the Treasury refused to approve it. The venture was labelled "illegal" by Gordhan because adequate procedures were not followed. At the time, he criticised the Denel board, led by Mantsha, as being "arrogant and belligerent".
Earlier in 2018, as a member of the public enterprises committee, Gordhan commented on his spat with Mantsha over the proposed Denel Asia joint venture, which he said Mantsha had supported. Gordhan made strong suggestions that Denel was captured.
Outa CEO Wayne Duvenhage said on Monday that Mantsha "might run but he can’t hide and needs to be held accountable". Outa has filed charges against Mantsha for his role in the Denel Asia project and insists he be held accountable by a new Denel board when this is appointed.
"The law is clear — if you have knowledge of transgressions and you do nothing about it you become implicated."
Mantsha joined the Denel board in July 2015 and one of its first decisions was to suspend then CE Riaz Saloojee, chief financial officer Fikile Mhlontlo and company secretary Elizabeth Africa. Mantsha was not available for comment.
