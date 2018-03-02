Companies

WATCH: Ascendis and its organic growth

02 March 2018 - 09:10 Business Day TV
Ascendis Health on Thursday reported a 27% increase in revenue to R4bn for the six months to end-December, driven by the strong performance of the group’s international operations, which grew revenue by 50% to R1.9bn.

Business Day reported that the company’s normalised headline earnings grew 20% to R353m.

Outgoing CEO Karsten Wellner said the company had made a concerted effort to ensure its results were transparent, partly to show that organic growth was now looking healthy and partly to allay the concern that its acquisition model resembled that of scandal-hit Steinhoff.

Wellner spoke to Business Day TV about the results.

Karsten Wellner, the outgoing CEO of Ascendis, talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results

