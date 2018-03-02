AB InBev ramps up Africa investment as demand grows

Johannesburg/London — Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) is ramping up investment in Africa after seeing a boom in demand for its beer on the continent, building on the Budweiser owner’s $106bn takeover of SABMiller in 2016.

Shipments in the region excluding SA increased by as much as 20% in 2017, putting it among the fastest-growing territories for the world’s biggest brewer.

Premium brands such as Stella Artois and Corona are growing in popularity in SA, according to regional CEO Ricardo Tadeu. "We have invested hundreds of millions of dollars on the continent this past year, most notably $200m in SA," he said in an interview on Thursday.

AB InBev cited Africa as a major factor in the decision to buy SABMiller, which has its roots selling beer to miners in 19th century Johannesburg. Jorge Paulo Lemann, one of AB InBev’s billionaire shareholders, said last year that the continent’s rapid urbanisation and warm climate could eventually see it overtake the US in beer sales.

Rival companies agree, and Heineken has hired hundreds of sales staff and invested in growing markets such as Ivory Coast, Mozambique and Rwanda since the SABMiller deal.

Challenges include the impact of weaker oil and commodity prices on key economies including Nigeria and Angola. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, Heineken has closed facilities and taken a write-down due to high taxes and an economic slump last year, while Nestlé left the country altogether.

AB InBev is building a brewery in Nigeria that will start production by mid-2018. However, there are no plans to add more as the company is able to grow on the back of existing operations, Tadeu said.

The company said it will start distributing its flagship Budweiser brand in SA this year and introduce an alcohol-free version of SABMiller’s Castle brand. Castle Lite, SA’s biggest selling lager, remains popular, Tadeu said.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation in SA advanced 21% last year, even as the brewer had to deal with the effects of a crippling drought at its Newlands brewery in Cape Town.

Bloomberg