Companies

News Leader

WATCH: Why Murray & Roberts is optimistic

01 March 2018 - 08:50 Business Day TV
Future: Murray & Roberts CEO Henry Laas Picture: SUPPLIED
Future: Murray & Roberts CEO Henry Laas Picture: SUPPLIED

Construction, engineering and mining contractor Murray and Roberts released its interim results on Wednesday and headline earnings from continuing operations nearly doubled to R221m, largely driven by its underground mining activities and reduced loss in its Middle East business.

Revenue from continuing operations increased by 10% but project delays and tough market conditions weighed on its order book declined by 10%.

Business Day reported that Murray & Roberts had said that the mining business had a strong pipeline of orders, but there was a lack of work in the oil and gas and the power and water sectors.

CEO Henry Laas said: “I expect that the oil and gas business will have another tough 12-18 months post year-end, but there are early signs of investment returning.”

He said the overall increase in the number of tenders submitted, feasibility studies and project estimates gave the firm “a bit of optimism that better times are waiting for us”.

Laas spoke to Business Day TV about the company’s results.

Murray & Roberts CEO Henry Laas talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

NEWS ANALYSIS: Aveng worst affected as construction industry bleeds

Aveng leads major players in South Africa undergoing an existential crisis, writes Mark Allix
Companies
5 hours ago

WBHO earns more revenue in Australia

The construction group earns the bulk of its revenue in Australia, but is still dependent on SA for more than half of its profit
Companies
2 days ago

The day when taps run dry

Geography, compounded by political bungling, has led to the spectre of Day Zero — when many of the taps in Cape Town will have to be turned off ...
Features
7 days ago

Murray & Roberts aims to seal deal

CE Henry Laas says the US deal will not be ‘material’ as it is not a big one
Companies
5 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Why construction giants are leery of 'economic alliance' conditions

Raubex, Stefanutti Stocks and WBHO want clarity on industry competitiveness protections in ‘emerging contractors’ project, writes Mark Allix
Companies
14 days ago

Construction sector has ‘learnt its lessons’

Shares of major companies are stuck in the doldrums, at least partly due to underspending by the state
Money & Investing
23 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Steinhoff: mess began in central Europe
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Nedbank says no more to Bank of Baroda
Companies / Financial Services
3.
FirstRand bags MMI’s rising star Mary Vilakazi
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Eskom downgraded despite lifeline
Companies / Energy
5.
Gupta companies in desperate bid to keep Bank of ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.