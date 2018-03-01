Paarl Media’s water-saving measures to avert printing disruptions

Novus Holdings’s Paarl Media Cape says it spent R10m on water saving over the past year, meaning it would still be able to print You magazine and other titles if Cape Town taps run dry.

PMC, which operates in Milnerton, Cape Town, was reducing its reliance on municipal water through a waste-water treatment pilot project and other initiatives, said MD Kelvin Pillay.

"We have installed two new boreholes. With that comes a full waste-water treatment plant which I believe is the first of its kind in the printing industry," Pillay said. "This is a pilot project for us. We hope that other businesses are able to learn from us." The company is one of many to have announced contingency plans for the water crisis in the Western Cape.

Netcare CEO Richard Friedland said recently that the private-hospital group was investing in desalination technology and it was also conducting a feasibility study on reusing sewage water. Paarl Media, which also printed Drum, Cosmopolitan and Fresh Living, titles as well as retail inserts, had spent R8m on the waste-water treatment system and R2m on other water-saving initiatives since early 2017, Pillay said.