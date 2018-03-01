Daimler to buy Europcar’s share in Car2Go, as tie-up with BMW on car-sharing looks likely

Frankfurt — German car maker Daimler has agreed to buy Europcar’s 25% stake in car-sharing service Car2Go for €70m, the two companies said on Thursday, paving the way for a car-sharing alliance with BMW.

A person familiar with the matter said in January that Daimler and BMW were close to agreeing to combine their car-sharing services Car2Go and DriveNow.

The German car makers want to build a joint business that includes car-sharing, ride-hailing, electric vehicle charging and digital parking services, the person had said.

In January, BMW bought out its partner, Sixt, from DriveNow, which was seen as one step on the way to an alliance.

The two companies have not confirmed the plans, but Daimler said in February that it was open to considering a broader alliance and a partial listing of its mobility services operations, which also includes its taxi-hailing and transportation services apps Mytaxi and Moovel.

It said on Thursday its mobility services business was poised to expand its portfolio and its customer base, using the expertise gained from Car2Go to work toward an offering with self-driving cars.

"Today, Car2Go has algorithms which predict mobility demand and the fleets are strategically moved to optimise maximum usage and meet demand. The goal is to develop the required expertise and resources so that we are a leader in the future business with self-driving cars," it said.

The market for ride-hailing services currently makes up about a third of the global taxi market, and could grow eightfold to $285bn by 2030, once autonomous robotaxis are in operation, Goldman Sachs has said.

Reuters