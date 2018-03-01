Companies

Ascendis shares surge as market cheers first-half results

The acquisitive healthcare group’s stock is up nearly 10%, despite the lack of an interim dividend, as revenue and headline earnings leapt 27%, with margins widening

01 March 2018 - 10:31 Staff Writer
Departing Ascendis CEO Karsten Wellner. Picture: SUPPLIED
Departing Ascendis CEO Karsten Wellner. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ascendis shares rose nearly 10% in early trade on Thursday, after the healthcare group reported double-digit growth in first-half normalised headline earnings.

But the company opted not pay an interim dividend for the six months to end-December, opting to pay down debt.

Ascendis‚ which owns companies that sell healthcare products for humans, animals and plants‚ has been on the acquisition trail since it became a publicly listed entity in 2013.

Its strategy is to complement organic growth by acquiring bolt-on companies in SA and abroad‚ with the aim of deriving synergies.

Group revenue was up 27% to R4bn in the six months, with half of it generated outside SA.

The gross margin strengthened by 160 basis points to 44.2%, driven by the acquisitions of Sun Wave Pharma, Cipla Vet and Cipla Agrimed in June 2017.

Normalised headline earnings rose 20% to R353m, but normalised headline earnings per share rose a more modest 7% to 76c as more shares were issued.

“The group will continue to pursue organic and more focused synergistic growth strategies across the South African and international businesses to increase revenue growth and profitability,” the company said in its Sens statement.

Management’s short-to medium-term target for the ebitda margin — the margin on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation — is to improve it to 17%-18%. It widened by 10 basis points to 16.5% in the review period.

Reducing gearing levels and improving cash generation remained priorities, it said.

It paid down R1.1bn of debt in the reporting period. Outstanding liabilities are a shade under R5bn, with R500m of that current.

The share price was up 9.62% in early trade to R12.99 on the JSE.

Thursday's results marked a changing of the guard at Ascendis too, with Karsten Wellner being succeeded as CEO by Thomas Thomsen. Wellner will work with Thomsen for the next four months, and will leave the board on June 30.

Ascendis’s founding CEO to step down

Ascendis Health’s founding CEO, Karsten Wellner, will step down on Thursday, the same day that the acquisitive healthcare group is due to publish its ...
Companies
1 day ago

Ascendis seeks R750m capital injection

The pharmaceuticals and health products group plans to price new shares at a premium, saying its existing shares are undervalued
Companies
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Steinhoff: mess began in central Europe
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Nedbank says no more to Bank of Baroda
Companies / Financial Services
3.
FirstRand bags MMI’s rising star Mary Vilakazi
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Gwede Mantashe wants Mining Charter agreement in ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Merger with Steinhoff is not an option, says ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Ascendis’s founding CEO to step down
Companies / Healthcare

Ascendis selloff attributed to scandal over Steinhoff
Companies / Healthcare

Ascendis fit, flush and healthy, says CEO Karsten Wellner
Companies / Healthcare

Ascendis seeks R750m capital injection
Companies / Healthcare

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.