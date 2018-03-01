Ascendis shares surge as market cheers first-half results

Ascendis shares rose nearly 10% in early trade on Thursday, after the healthcare group reported double-digit growth in first-half normalised headline earnings.

But the company opted not pay an interim dividend for the six months to end-December, opting to pay down debt.

Ascendis‚ which owns companies that sell healthcare products for humans, animals and plants‚ has been on the acquisition trail since it became a publicly listed entity in 2013.

Its strategy is to complement organic growth by acquiring bolt-on companies in SA and abroad‚ with the aim of deriving synergies.

Group revenue was up 27% to R4bn in the six months, with half of it generated outside SA.

The gross margin strengthened by 160 basis points to 44.2%, driven by the acquisitions of Sun Wave Pharma, Cipla Vet and Cipla Agrimed in June 2017.

Normalised headline earnings rose 20% to R353m, but normalised headline earnings per share rose a more modest 7% to 76c as more shares were issued.

“The group will continue to pursue organic and more focused synergistic growth strategies across the South African and international businesses to increase revenue growth and profitability,” the company said in its Sens statement.

Management’s short-to medium-term target for the ebitda margin — the margin on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation — is to improve it to 17%-18%. It widened by 10 basis points to 16.5% in the review period.

Reducing gearing levels and improving cash generation remained priorities, it said.

It paid down R1.1bn of debt in the reporting period. Outstanding liabilities are a shade under R5bn, with R500m of that current.

The share price was up 9.62% in early trade to R12.99 on the JSE.

Thursday's results marked a changing of the guard at Ascendis too, with Karsten Wellner being succeeded as CEO by Thomas Thomsen. Wellner will work with Thomsen for the next four months, and will leave the board on June 30.