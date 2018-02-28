Companies

Amazon just spent $1bn on Ring, which Shark Tank rejected five years ago

28 February 2018 - 14:11 Agency Staff
Amazon. Picture: REUTERS/RICK WILKING
Amazon. Picture: REUTERS/RICK WILKING

San Francisco — Amazon confirmed Tuesday that it bought video doorbell startup Ring, in a move that could help the internet giant’s delivery arm reach into people’s homes.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, but online reports valued the deal at more than $1bn.

"We’re excited to work with this talented team and help them in their mission to keep homes safe and secure," an Amazon spokesperson said.

California-based Ring first caught the spotlight with a failed quest for funding about five years ago on reality television show Shark Tank.

Ring went on to win backing from the likes of billionaire Richard Branson and Amazon’s Alexa Fund.

"Ring is committed to our mission to reduce crime in neighbourhoods by providing effective yet affordable home security tools to our neighbours that make a positive impact on our homes, our communities and the world," Ring said in a statement.

"We look forward to being a part of the Amazon team as we work toward our vision for safer neighbourhoods."

Ring home security products include internet-linked video doorbells that can connect to smartphones to show people who is at their doors and allow them to chat.

Amazon late last year unveiled a smart lock and camera combination in a move into home security.

"Amazon Key" is available exclusively to members of the internet giant’s Prime subscription service in an array of US cities.

Key is designed to provide a secure and trackable way for packages to be delivered inside homes when people are not there.

Each Key kit includes an Amazon Cloud Cam synched to the internet and a smart door lock.

Prime members with the service can use a smartphone application to track packages and then watch deliveries happening or review video of in-home dropoffs.

Key allows someone making a delivery to request access to the recipient’s home, with Amazon checking to make sure the proper driver is at the right location at the intended time before unlocking doors, according to a description of the service.

A Cloud Cam providing a view of the inside entryway spurs into action when doors are unlocked, recording a delivery. Delivery people are not given access codes, as unlocking doors is done online.

The move into home security opened a new competitive front with Google’s parent company Alphabet, owner of Nest Labs, which recently expanded its line of products aimed at that market.

AFP

Judges back US government in Microsoft battle over offshore e-mails

‘Law enforcement would be hobbled without the ability to demand offshore e-mails from companies located in the US’
World
5 hours ago

Amazon paid $90m for camera maker’s chip technology, say sources

The purchase of Blink home security cameras was a secret bet on the startup’s energy-efficient chips
Companies
15 days ago

Scandal-hit Amazon Studios appoints woman to top job

Former head Roy Price resigns after sexual harassment allegations
Companies
16 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
FirstRand bags MMI’s rising star Mary Vilakazi
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Gupta companies in desperate bid to keep Bank of ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Christo Wiese basks in Shoprite’s ‘ray of light’ ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Ascendis’s founding CEO to step down
Companies / Healthcare
5.
Alan Pullinger to take over as FirstRand CEO when ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Judges back US government in Microsoft battle over offshore e-mails
World / Americas

Amazon paid $90m for camera maker’s chip technology, say sources
Companies

Scandal-hit Amazon Studios appoints woman to top job
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.