WATCH: What lies behind Bidvest’s half-year performance

Trading, distribution and services group, Bidvest released its interim results today posting revenue up 10.7%, trading profit growth of 12%, and headline earnings per share coming in 12.5% higher. And with that, the company's declared an interim dividend of 255 cents - marking an increase of 12.3%. The company's service division led the gains with a 24.3% rise in trading profit. While its freight and office units also managed double digit growth in trading profit. This more than offset a 6% decline in profit at Bidvest's automotive division. An interim dividend of 255 cents has been declared, reflecting a 12.3% rise.

The company also announced that its Chief Financial Officer Peter Meijer will be retiring and Mark Steyn has been appointed to the position. Lindsay Ralphs, CEO of Bidvest spoke to Business Day TV to drill into the detail behind the numbers...