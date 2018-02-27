Trencor’s decision welcomed

Trencor shareholders welcomed the company’s decision to remove one of the layers in the convoluted structure used to control US-listed Textainer, in which it has a 48% stake.

Almost a decade after the existence of a Liberian-governed trust was revealed to the public by shareholder activist Theo Botha, Trencor has announced it has instituted moves to wind it up.

The Halco Trust, now registered in the British Virgin Islands, holds Trencor’s 48% stake in Textainer through Halco Holdings. Last week, Trencor informed shareholders it had received a vesting and distribution from the Halco Trust of the entire issued share capital of Halco Holdings.

Trencor shareholder Chris Logan of Opportune Investments said he welcomed the decision to remove one layer in the Trencor control structure but was dismayed that they have set down a deadline of end-December 2024 to complete this step. "This is slower than glacial," said Logan. The pace indicated the board and executives were reluctant to make the necessary changes.

The Sens statement said Trencor had to provide an indemnity to the trustees and that indemnity would terminate on December 31 2024.