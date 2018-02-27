Housing demand lifts British builder Persimmon

London — Persimmon, Britain’s second-largest builder, saw its annual profit rise by a quarter as it built more homes and lifted selling prices, sending its shares surging more than 10%.

Its results, announced on Tuesday, boosted shares of other British house builders, including market leader Barratt and Taylor Wimpey, and helped take the focus off a management bonus plan that Persimmon scaled back after criticism from some shareholders.

Persimmon, which built 6% more homes last year, said its underlying pretax profit rose 25% to £977m, marginally beating market expectations.

Its average selling price increased 3.2% to £213,321 as first-time buyers continued to take advantage of a government help-to-buy scheme, which has boosted the sector.

Shares in the firm were up 9.9% at £27.35 on Tuesday morning as the company said it would boost its capital return plan with a new interim dividend, a move that will help placate shareholders after the row over the incentive plan.

Excessive corporate pay has attracted public anger in Britain since the financial crisis and Persimmon’s scheme would have seen the firm’s top management make a profit of more than £200m on share options.

The chairman and the head of its pay committee resigned in 2017, under fire from British media and investors for failing to reform the scheme. The company said on Friday it would scale back the scheme, reducing the value for CEO Jeff Fairburn by about a quarter to £75m.

Asked whether he thought the cut put an end to the matter, Fairburn said it was up to others to make that decision.

Reuters