Cyclical upswing in the resources sector lifts AECI

Explosives and chemicals company AECI managed to grow its full-year profit, benefiting from the cyclical upswing in the resources sector, which more than compensated for a much stronger rand.

The company has businesses in Africa, Southeast Asia, the US and Australia, which render it sensitive to currency fluctuations.

There was also some slack in other markets in which the company operates due to the effects of the drought in the Western Cape and other Southern African regions.

Still, headline earnings per share rose 17% to a record R9.59 in the year to end-December, the company said on Tuesday in a statement, even as revenue dropped 1% to R18.5bn.

Mining solutions, which is made up explosives and chemicals, grew profits from operations 20.4% to R1.09bn as a result of what the company said was volume growth and more favourable product mix in the segment, which is the group’s biggest.

Profit from operations in the chemicals division declined 7% to R365m, due to a stronger rand and the closure of Huntsman Tioxide at the end of 2016, which cost the group R25m in lost contribution.

Profit from operations in the water and process segment rose 14.2% to R182m, despite the "poor conditions" in the manufacturing sector and drought conditions in Western Cape.

Profit from operations in the plant and animal health declined 22.9% to R133m, primarily as a consequence of the drought in the Western Cape and the stronger rand. Drought effects also had an effect on Farmers Organisation in Malawi.

The company declared a final dividend of R3.40c per share, which was up 13% on the year-earlier period.