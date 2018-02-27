Companies

Cyclical upswing in the resources sector lifts AECI

27 February 2018 - 09:29 Andries Mahlangu
AECI CEO Mark Dytor. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
AECI CEO Mark Dytor. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Explosives and chemicals company AECI managed to grow its full-year profit, benefiting from the cyclical upswing in the resources sector, which more than compensated for a much stronger rand.

The company has businesses in Africa, Southeast Asia, the US and Australia, which render it sensitive to currency fluctuations.

There was also some slack in other markets in which the company operates due to the effects of the drought in the Western Cape and other Southern African regions.

Still, headline earnings per share rose 17% to a record R9.59 in the year to end-December, the company said on Tuesday in a statement, even as revenue dropped 1% to R18.5bn.

Mining solutions, which is made up explosives and chemicals, grew profits from operations 20.4% to R1.09bn as a result of what the company said was volume growth and more favourable product mix in the segment, which is the group’s biggest.

Profit from operations in the chemicals division declined 7% to R365m, due to a stronger rand and the closure of Huntsman Tioxide at the end of 2016, which cost the group R25m in lost contribution.

Profit from operations in the water and process segment rose 14.2% to R182m, despite the "poor conditions" in the manufacturing sector and drought conditions in Western Cape.

Profit from operations in the plant and animal health declined 22.9% to R133m, primarily as a consequence of the drought in the Western Cape and the stronger rand. Drought effects also had an effect on Farmers Organisation in Malawi.

The company declared a final dividend of R3.40c per share, which was up 13% on the year-earlier period.

Tribunal finds fault with consent agreement

The four companies denied contravening the Competition Act and said they had entered into the consent agreement to avoid a protracted hearing
Companies
28 days ago

A smoother Investec emerges, as ‘bloke from Benoni’ Stephen Koseff bows out

A comprehensive changing of the guard ushers in maths whizz Hendrik du Toit and, in a surprise move, Fani Titi, as co-CEOs
Companies
19 days ago

Imperial’s unbundling will depend on results

‘We are not trying to get out of SA in any way,’ says Imperial CEO Mark Lamberti
Companies
6 days ago

Was enough due diligence done for AECI's buyout of Much Asphalt?

AECI’s R2.27bn acquisition of an asphalt company is either a masterstroke or the purchase of the most expensive lemon since Group Five bought Quarry ...
Money & Investing
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Third Gupta-owned mine fails to pay its workers
Companies / Mining
2.
Sibanye blitz nets up to 1,400 illegal miners
Companies / Mining
3.
More than 60 parties in line for ANN7’s slot, ...
Companies
4.
Buffett says Berkshire can handle $400bn ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Airbnb joins the fight against human trafficking
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.