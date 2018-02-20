Why Textainer's incentives irk investors

The company’s current return on equity is 6% having plummeted from a high of 30% in 2011 when it was the largest and most profitable container group in the world. Despite the lacklustre performance Logan said Textainer paid out generous short-and long-term incentives to its executives. He said the executives were sheltered from hostile shareholders by the Trencor control structure and the existence of "poison pill" provisions in the company’s bylaws.

Textainer, which is incorporated in Bermuda, has disclosed in filings with the US authorities that its bylaws "contain provisions that could make it more difficult for a third party to acquire us without the consent of our board of directors".

The antitakeover provisions could impede the ability of minority shareholders to benefit from a change in control or to change management and the board of directors. They could also restrict shareholders from bringing legal action against the firm’s officers and directors.

Trencor chairman Hennie van der Merwe said the board saw no risk or danger in the by-laws. "The Textainer board consists of independent directors who will do what is in the best interests of the company. If the board wasn’t operating in the company’s best interests we would do something about it."

He dismissed complaints about the payment of incentives saying it was the result of a formula, which smoothed the payment of rewards over time.

On the plans to reclassify the firm as an "investment entity", Van der Merwe said Trencor was preparing a circular it hoped to present to shareholders for approval within the next few months. The move was part of a bid to avoid the long delays and hefty costs associated with reporting the Textainer results.

Trencor is required to convert the US GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) results produced by Textainer into IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards).

