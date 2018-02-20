Companies

Imperial’s interim dividend little changed, despite higher earnings and record revenue

20 February 2018 - 10:17 Andries Mahlangu
Mark Lamberti, Imperial CEO. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Mark Lamberti, Imperial CEO. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Transport and logistics group Imperial posted double-digit growth in first-half headline profit despite what it said was a competitive landscape.

Headline earnings per share rose 16% to R7.17 in the six months to December, the company said on Tuesday, noting that a stronger rand took the shine off some of its underlying business.

The rand strengthened by about 10% to the dollar during the period.

Nonetheless, it managed to reduce its foreign exchange losses by R37m, to R84m.

The company divides itself into Motus‚ which houses the motor vehicle chain; and Imperial Logistics‚ which entails transport‚ warehousing and distribution management.

The forex loss at Imperial Logistics narrowed to R39m from R153m, while Motus booked a R39m forex loss compared with a R12m gain in the prior period.

Group revenue was up 11% to a record R66.5bn and net profit rose 12% to R1.36bn.

Motus, the larger division, grew revenue by 16% and operating profit rose 5%. The group said revenue and profit rose at all four subdivisions, thanks mainly to "competitive vehicle pricing and a strong improvement in entry level and pre-owned vehicle sales in SA, where stable interest rates improved affordability".

Margins at the South African operation were better than the UK and Australian operations.

In SA, vehicle sales growth outpaced the national average, at 7% against the 5% reported for the country, according to date from national industry group Naamsa.

Imperial Logistics grew revenue by 5% and operating profit by 7%. Excluding businesses held for sale, revenue and operating profit increased by 7% and 5% respectively.

The company declared an interim dividend of R3.23 per share, which was up slightly from the R3.20 declared a year ago.

Imperial shares were trading 1.51% lower at R269.87 in early trade on the JSE on Tuesday, valuing the group at R54.2bn.

