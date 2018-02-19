Companies

Russian magnate Oleg Deripaska to quit roles at Rusal and En+ Group

19 February 2018 - 18:57 Agency Staff
Moscow — Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska plans to step down as the president of the two companies he controls — aluminium giant Rusal and En+ Group, two sources familiar with the matter say.

The change comes less than a month after the inclusion of Deripaska and dozens of Russian billionaires on a US government list of Russian oligarchs. While it is not a sanctions list, Western banks may be reluctant to deal with Russian companies whose owners are on the list.

En+ has invited international banks to pitch for the sale of $1bn of shares in the company, three sources said last week. However, the inclusion of Deripaska on the US list is making some US banks who worked with En+ on its initial public offering in November wary about participating this time, one of the sources said.

Deripaska’s En+ owns assets in metals and energy, including a 48% stake in Rusal, a Hong Kong-listed Russian aluminium producer, which is a big consumer of hydroelectricity produced by En+’s power companies.

Deripaska has decided to relinquish direct operational control in the two companies because En+ became a publicly listed company after its share sale in November, one of the sources said.

The boards of directors of En+ and Rusal will consider the management changes at their meetings on February 22, the source said.

The coming management re-shuffle was first reported by the Russia’s Kommersant newspaper on Monday. Maxim Sokov, En+ chief executive officer, will become En+’s president, Kommersant said.

Rusal CEO Vladislav Soloviev will become CEO of En+ and president of Rusal, while Rusal’s chief financial officer, Alexandra Bouriko, will be appointed Rusal CEO, one of the sources said.

Rusal and En+ declined official comment.

Most metal sector analysts saw the news as neutral for Rusal and En+ given that a succession plan has already been lined up, drawing on existing company managers, which should ensure continuity.

But some analysts questioned the timing of Deripaska stepping down.

Rusal owns a stake in Norilsk Nickel, and a power struggle over the nickel producer resurfaced on Friday. Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin has offered to buy the $1.5bn stake in the mining group held by Roman Abramovich, owner of the Chelsea soccer club. Deripaska tried to block the deal.

"The timing looks a bit strange, coinciding with the resumption of the shareholder conflict at Norilsk Nickel," analysts at Aton said in a note.

Reuters

Vladimir Putin woos rich investors with promise of foreign-currency bonds

The threat of additional penalties by the US on prominent Russian business people has raised anxiety and led some to consider bringing funds held ...
World
1 month ago

Trump-Russia inquiry intensifies as probe nets three key aides

Two former Trump aides, including ex-campaign manager Paul Manafort, are charged in the Russia investigation and a third pleads guilty
World
3 months ago

LUNCH WITH THE FT: Russian lobbyist Rinat Akhmetshin on meetings, mercenaries and mendacity

Over steak in Washington, the former army officer tells Katrina Manson about the now notorious Trump Tower meeting
Opinion
5 months ago

What Thomas Piketty found out about Russia’s plunder

Reaching back to 1905 and using some data that cannot be trusted, are the famed economist’s findings reliable?
Opinion
6 months ago

Independent institutions stand between state capture and total Russification

Globally, looting of coffers is enabled by the financial system, but SA still has checks and balances in place, writes Michael Marchant
Opinion
10 months ago

Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and the cult of the strongmen

Intriguingly, the rise of macho leaders has coincided with a counter-fashion for powerful female politicians whose style is much more consensual, ...
Opinion
1 year ago

