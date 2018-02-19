Meridian brings down Curro’s marks

Private school group Curro’s share price fell 6.25% to R36.31 on Monday after it released its first results since spinning off its tertiary education arm, Stadio.

Although the group’s overall headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-December grew by 10% to 48.1c, the headline loss contributed by subsidiary Meridian doubled to 7.6c from 3.2c.

Meridian is the group’s "affordable brand" with up to 35 pupils per class, whereas its flagship Curro schools limit the number of pupils in a class to 25.

The number of learners during 2017 at Curro branded schools grew 11% to 36,205 while Meridian’s declined 1% to 9,665.

For the school year under way, Curro said it had grown its total learner numbers by 14% to 52,233.

"We are satisfied with the 14% growth in learner numbers in 2018, considering that 5% of 2017 learners did not enrol in 2018, mainly due to affordability reasons," CEO Andries Greyling said in the results statement.

"In its 20th year of existence, Curro has passed another milestone with more than 50,000 learners across 59 campuses with 138 schools," Greyling said.

Curro’s overall revenue grew 22% to R2.1bn in the year to end-December from 2016’s revenue which was restated to R1.72bn from R1.76bn to account for the separation of Stadio.

Net profit grew 25% to R202m from R161m in the previous year, restated down from R168m

The group invested R1.136bn in its schools in 2017 and intends spending an additional R2.3bn in 2018.

Acquisitions during the reporting period included Gaborone-based primary school Baobab.

Stadio’s share price fell 3.4% to R6.90 on Monday morning. It said in a trading statement on February 16 that it expected to report on March 9 that its headline loss per share for the year to end-December would be between 1.14c and 1.6c, narrower than the previous year’s 2.3c.